Kiara Advani's "wowieee" comment on husband Sidharth Malhotra's pictures wows fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Kiara Advani is taking over the internet with her PDA comment on her husband Sidharth Malhotra's recent Instagram post.

On Saturday, Sidharth took to social media and dropped his cool pictures in a leather jacket.

The 'Student of the Year' star looked extremely stylish in the jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt,black jeans and black sunglasses.

"Climate cool, jacket rule," he captioned the post.

Sidharth's pictures garnered loads of likes and comments from his fans. His wife Kiara also gushed over his look.

Reacting to the post, Kiara commented, "Wowieee". She also added a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.

After taking "saat phere", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will make his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor