Kiara shares adorable picture with her mom and "granna"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : On Sunday, actor Kiara Advani dropped an adorable picture with her mother and her grandmother.

The image shows Kiara sitting in between her mother and grandmother. She posted this particular snap to appreciate her "granna" as she decided to learn guitar at the age of 77.

"My darling Granna filled with joie de vivre, at 77 has decided to learn to play the guitar," she captioned the post using a red heart emoji.

The three looked beautiful as they struck a pose together. Kiara has undoubtedly inherited her mother and grandmother's elegant looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

If reports are to be believed, she is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr- starrer 'War 2'. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

