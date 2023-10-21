Kiara shines in green suit as she visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Kiara Advani on Saturday drew all attention with her traditional outfit as she visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai's Juhu.

She chose a green suit for the ceremony. She left her curly hair untied and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Kiara can be seen posing with Rani Mukerji.

Rani opted for a golden saree with statement jewellery.

Earlier, Veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini along with her daughter and actor Esha Deol visited the Durga Puja pandal.

Hema Malini looked beautiful as she donned a purple saree. Esha, on the other hand, opted for a light pink saree.

Kajol was also spotted in Juhu at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in a pink Saree.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Meanwhile, Kiara recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

She worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others. She was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor