Kiccha Sudeep receives letter threatening to release actor's ‘private video

Amid speculations of Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep joining the ruling BJP, an alleged threat letter was received by his manager, prompting the police to register a case.According to the police, Kiccha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media. Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Kannda superstar will be joining the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly has been scheduled on May 13. In February this year, Kichcha Sudeep met minister DK Shivakumar sparking off rumours about joining politics. "I have met DK Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai and minister DK Sudhakar. I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decision regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I take a decision.” Sudeep was quoted in a report by India Today.