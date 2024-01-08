Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Finally, Kiccha Sudeep unveils intriguing first look of 'WORLD OF UI'.

Taking to X, Kiccha shared the poster. "Welcome To The World of #UITheMovie Best wishes to #UppiSir & the entire team," he captioned it.

In the poster, Kiccha is seen donning an intense look with fierce eyes and wearing a horseshoe around his nose.

Coinciding with a grand event held in Bangaluru, the teaser was launched in the presence of eminent personalities including producer Allu Arvind and Shiva Rajkumar.

Directed and conceived by Upendra, 'World of UI' is an ambitious project that has been in the making since the mid-2000s. The storyline delves into a global subject promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Thosei in pivotal roles include Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila and Cockroach Sudhi.

Upendra, in addition to direction, has also penned the screenplay and takes the lead role in this ambitious venture.

Produced by G Manoharan, Sreekanth KP and co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners, this film has Art Direction from KGF Fame Shivakumar and VFX from Vikranth Rona Fame Nirmal Kumar.

