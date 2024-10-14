Kichcha Sudeep announces final season as Bigg Boss Kannada host

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 : Kichcha Sudeep, the face of Bigg Boss Kannada for over a decade, has announced that this will be his final season as the show's host.

The actor, who hosted 11 successful seasons, took to his X account to thank fans for their love and support.

"Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do," he shared.

https://x.com/KicchaSudeep/status/1845492822348042416

"This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is set to star in director Anup Bhandari's upcoming film 'Billa Ranga Baasha'. The film's concept video was unveiled last month on Sudeep's 51st birthday.

Anup Bhandari shared the news on X, with a caption, "#BRBMovie Joining hands with @KicchaSudeep sir & The Makers of Hanuman @primeshowtweets, to bring to you 'A Tale From The Future.'"

'Billa Ranga Baasha' is set to release in all major languages, though further details of the film have yet to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor