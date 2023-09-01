Kichcha Sudeep goes behind lens after 10 years for 'KK'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Ahead of his birthday, Kichcha Sudeep treated fans with the exciting news that he is all set to don the director's hat once again after 10 years.

Kichcha Sudeep will direct KRG Studios’ next pan-India film tentatively titled ‘King Kichcha’, or ‘KK’.

Taking to Twitter, KRG Studios shared an announcement teaser and captioned it, “Kiccha Sudeep Sir delivers us a double whammy and we’re absolutely thrilled, honoured and grateful. Get ready to get rocked!”

The announcement video promises of a gangster drama with a crown and a gun on the KK logo. In the end, it was revealed the shooting would begin in 2024.

The film will be produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

Reportedly, the title and other details will be unveiled on Sudeep's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the details, “KICHCHA SUDEEPA RETURNS TO DIRECTION AFTER 10 YEARS WITH PAN-INDIA FILM… #KichchaSudeepa will direct KRG Studios’ next film, a PAN-#India project… The not-yet-titled film - a gangster drama - is produced by #KarthikGowda and #YogiGRaj… Filming begins 2024.”

As soon as the announcement was made, the actor’s fans chimed in the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the users wrote, “Boss is back.”

Another user wrote, “ Omg BOSS back to direction department waiting BOSS #KicchaSudeep Anna.”

“Bgm and poster Advance Happy Birthday #KicchaSudeep sir,” another comment read.

Another commented, “@KicchaSudeep Boss On Beast Mode. New Era Begins Now. Adv Happyyy Birthdayyy Deepanna #HBDKicchaSudeep.”

The actor is set to celebrate his 50th birthday on September 2.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for his upcoming project, which is tentatively titled ‘K46’.

Helmed by Vijay Karthikeya.

