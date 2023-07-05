Kichcha Sudeep in trouble after Kannada producer alleges he ignored him after taking remuneration for film

South superstar Kichcha Sudeepa took a break after the release of his film, Vikrant Rona. However, the actor is back with a bang as he shared the teaser of his next, tentatively titled Kichcha46, on Monday. However, the actor is making headlines for other reasons. Producer M N Kumar has accused Sudeepa of cheating him after taking remuneration and not doing the film. For the unversed, M N Kumar has bankrolled several movies of Sudeepa in the past. He claimed that the actor took more than 9 crores and is yet to give him dates. In a conversation with Bangalore Times, Kumar asserted, “I have already paid his complete remuneration, but he is yet to give me his dates for the film.”

Explaining the matter further, he added, “I have paid him around Rs 9 crore, even paid Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of his kitchen because he asked me to, and additionally paid an advance to director Nanda Kishore and got the title for this film - Muttatti Satyaraju - registered with the film chamber. But now, he has announced a film with a Tamil producer. He had assured me that he would start my film post-Kotigobba 3 and Pailwan, but that did not happen. After that, he pushed it further by saying that he would after VikrantRona.”He also accused Sudeepa of not being reachable after agreeing to begin shooting for a film after Vikrant Rona. MN Kumar has previously worked with Sudeep as a producer on several films like Ranga (S.S.L.C), Kashi From Village, Maanikya and Mukunda Murari and has also distributed films such as Swathi Muthu, My Autograph and many others.