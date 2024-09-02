Kichcha Sudeep unveils concept video of his new film 'Billa Ranga Baasha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : After 'Vikrant Rona', Kichcha Sudeep will be joining hands again with director Anup Bhandari in the upcoming 'Billa Ranga Baasha'. Makers unveiled the concept video.

'Billa Ranga Baasha' is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by HanuMan makers Primeshow.

On the occasion of the 51st birthday of Kichcha Sudeep, the makers of 'BRB' released the video on social media.

Taking to X handle, Anup Bhandari wrote, "#BRBMovie Joining hands with @KicchaSudeep sir & The Makers of Hanuman @primeshowtweets, to bring to you 'A Tale From The Future'. Unveiling the Official Title Logo and Concept video on Baadshah's Birthday. #BillaRangaBaasha - First Blood."

#BRBMovie Joining hands with @KicchaSudeep sir & The Makers of Hanuman @primeshowtweets, to bring to you ‘A Tale From The Future’. Unveiling the Official Title Logo and Concept video on Baadshah’s Birthday. #BillaRangaBaasha - First Blood @Niran_Reddy @chaitanyaniran… pic.twitter.com/4oZQEkMUA7— Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) September 2, 2024

The video begins with his fans asking him for an update on his upcoming films. Then it shows the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment of HanuMan fame, while Anup Bhandari directs it.

The video gives a glimpse of the future set in 2209 AD. The visuals of Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal look gloomy and dislocated.

Speaking about the collaboration Anup Bhandari said in a press note shared by film's team, 'Niranjan Reddy wanted to collaborate with me after Vikrant Rona and we met before during the post production of Hanuman. When I narrated that my next will also be with Baadshah Kichcha Sudeep and narrated the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha and the world it is set, he was thrilled. They wanted to mount their next project on a big scale, and Billa Ranga Baasha was perfect for it. About teaming with Kichcha Sudeep, Anup said, 'Working with Sudeep sir is always a great experience. People loved Vikrant Rona and I'm sure they'll love this even more. Sudeep sir calling this his biggest film is huge compliment and also a bigger responsibility to shoulder. Something that I look forward to exceeding.

'When we first heard that Anup Bhandari was teaming up with Kichcha Sudeep we were excited. Vikrant Rona was successful in Telugu and the collaboration was a head turner already. When we heard the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha, we were confident that this should be something that we should be producing. Teaming with superstar Kichcha Sudeep is always a great opportunity. We are looking forward for the shoot to begin and for our audience to experience the world of Billa Ranga Baasha, said the producers.

The film is being made in all major languages. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor