Kichcha Sudeep wraps up shooting for 'Mark', film set to release this Christmas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 : The shoot for Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming Kannada film 'Mark' has officially wrapped up.

The actor, on Thursday, took to his X account to share pictures from the film's final day of shooting. Sudeep can be seen posing with director Vijay Karthikeya, technicians, and other team members on what appears to be a lively song shoot.

Along with the pictures, Kichcha wrote about how the entire team began their journey with a very strong sense of purpose. Referring to what he called a "huge mission" that at first seemed difficult to achieve, he thanked everyone for their dedication and teamwork.

He wrote, "On 7 July, our team set out with one intention: to accomplish what at the start seemed impossible. A huge mission to complete in minimal time. What made it possible was not the effort of just a few, but the hard work of every single person on the team. Every member woke up each day with one purpose, worked together with one focus, gave their all, and overcame every hurdle until the goal was reached."

"#MarkTheFilm wraps after around 110 days of immense hard work and countless call sheets. We've completed major CG, the background score, dubbing, and the most of the post-production work. Recalling this journey gives us chills. How did we dare, and how did we achieve it? Limitless love and applause to the entire family of Mark. As the team always said,, "AS PROMISED... THIS CHRISTMAS," he added.

Take a look

On 7 July, our team set out with one intention: to accomplish what at the start seemed impossible. A huge mission to complete in minimal time. What made it possible was not the effort of just a few, but the hard work of every single person on the team. Every member woke up each… pic.twitter.com/b5NEXA0cs9— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 13, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, Mark stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role alongside Naveen Chandra, Deepshikha, Yogi Babu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The film is set to hit theatres on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holidays.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor