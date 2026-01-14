Kiefer Sutherland arrested following alleged assault on ride-share driver: Police

Washington DC [US], January 14 : Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Los Angeles following an incident involving a rideshare driver, PEOPLE confirmed.

The incident took place late at night near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood.

According to the outlet, the 59-year-old actor was arrested shortly after midnight on January 12 when officers received a call about an alleged assault. Shortly after the call, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the location and began an investigation.

Sharing details of the incident, LAPD officer Kevin Terzes spoke about the police response and said officers acted after receiving a call about an "assault."

He told PEOPLE, "On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue."

Police later identified the suspect as the actor and said he had entered the vehicle before the situation escalated. Terzes further added that the investigation found that Sutherland had "physically assaulted" the driver and also made threats.

He said, "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

After the inquiry at the scene, officers arrested Sutherland for making "criminal threats" in violation of California Penal Code section 422," Terzes told PEOPLE.

Regarding the victim's condition, Terzes added that the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene."

Jail records seen by PEOPLE show that Sutherland was booked into jail and later released on a $50,000 bond the same day. He is expected to appear in court on February 2 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The case is now being investigated by detectives from the LAPD's Hollywood Division.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor