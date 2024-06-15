Kieran Culkin says being part of 'Succession' made him realise his passion for acting

Washington [US], June 15 : Actor Kieran Culkin shared that he was not sure about pursuing his career until halfway through 'Succession' season one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a Tribeca Festival, the actor and Jesse Eisenberg talked about their lengthy careers in entertainment, their new movie A Real Pain, and other topics.

When asked if he had thought of doing anything else but acting, Culkin said that he had recently discussed the matter with Emily Gerson Saines, his longtime manager, who informed him that acting was something that had been imposed upon him since he was six years old.

"Suddenly, around the age of 20, I had a phone call with Emily, and she said, 'Something, something, something, your career,'" he recalled. "I remember having a panic and going, "I was just a 6-year-old, and I was doing this, and I never once chose to do this for myself. So I had that sort of crisis at like 19, 20, which I think is sort of normal."

He went on to say that he took a while off work to try to find out what he wanted after realising he had never chosen acting. He recalled settling into acting as his career since, at the very least, he understood how to do it, and felt at ease on the set of 2017's Infinity Baby.

"It wasn't until about halfway through the first season of Succession, where I came home and I was having a talk with my wife, and I was like, 'I think I know I want to do for a living. I want to be an actor.' I had been doing it for about 31 years at that point. I spent a good couple of decades trying to figure out what else to do and then landed on the thing I was doing." Culkin won an Emmy for his portrayal of Roman Roy for the final season of 'Succession', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

