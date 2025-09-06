Kiku Sharda clears air on bond with Krushna Abhishek: The fight was a prank

Mumbai, Sep 6 Comedian Kiku Sharda has put a full stop to speculation about his equation with co-star Krushna Abhishek, clarifying that reports of a fallout are baseless and that the “fight” was only a “prank.”

Recently, it was reported that Kiku was quitting ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and that he had a tiff with actor Krushna Abhishek.

Addressing the buzz, Kiku in a collaborative post with Krushna took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture with Krushna, showing the two men dressed in classic comic style. A text overlay on the image read: “A never Ending story”.

He wrote in the caption: “Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break). The ‘fight’ was a prank only. Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar.”

Urging fans to focus on the show rather than rumours, he added: “Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho — sirf 3 episode baaki hain.”

Kiku continues to be a key part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has wrapped up his role for the season but remains a permanent member of the cast. He will be seen in ‘Rise & Fall,’ which marks a new and exciting chapter in his career, not the end of his journey with Kapil’s show.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, streaming on Netflix, features Kapil Sharma along with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

Earlier a source was quoted as saying that Kiku has already completed shooting for the current season of Kapil’s show. There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in ‘Rise &a Fall’ came after finishing his commitments to Kapil’s show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving.

The source also confirmed that everything is perfectly fine between Kiku and Krushna. The actors share a friendly and professional relationship, and any video or clip that made it seem otherwise was part of the show’s comedy act. There is no real animosity or conflict between them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor