Kiku Sharda shares his thoughts on the modern concept of 'Loveyapa' in today's relationships

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actor Kiku Sharda will next be a part of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic entertainer, "Loveyapa". As the project revolves around the subject of modern-day love, Kiku Sharda was asked during an exclusive conversation with IANS, "Do you think today's generation is confused about relationships?"

Reacting to this, the "Angrezi Medium" actor revealed, "No, why would you say that? No, I don't really think so. I think people are a little more sorted nowadays, compared to my time. I am a father to teenage boys, and I find them to be more sorted, in terms of relationships. They have a lot of clarity, which did not use to exit around 20 years back."

Coming back to "Loveyapa", the project will be released in the cinema halls tomorrow on 7th February 2025. The entire team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their next.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were recently spotted in Pune to talk about Advait Chandan's directorial. During their visit, the newbies relished one of Pune’s most beloved dishes, Misal pav. While the 'Maharaj' actor looked dapper in a leather jacket with a black shirt underneath, the 'Archies' actress went with a black and white checkered dress as her OOTD.

Aside from Pune, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor also promoted "Loveyapa" in Mumbai and Lucknow.

Financed by Phantom Studios, in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, this highly-awaited film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Love Today", featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead.

With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the leads, the movie also has on board Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in prominent roles, along with others.

Junaid Khan's father and superstar Aamir Khan is also an integral part of "Loveyapa" promotion.

