"KILL Changed Everything for Me" — Raghav Juyal Reflects the Defining Moment, Of His Bollywood Career

For years, Raghav Juyal was known as the guy who could make you smile without trying too hard. With his offbeat humour, effortless dance moves, and lovable screen presence, he brought a refreshing energy wherever he went. But exactly one year ago, that image shifted — and how. When KILL released, audiences saw a completely different Raghav. Gone was the easygoing funnyman — in his place stood a quiet, chilling, and intense performer. It was unexpected. It was bold. And it landed. Raghav says.“KILL gave me that chance. It scared me, but in a good way. That role made me fall in love with acting all over again.”

The film wasn’t just a departure — it was a statement. It allowed Raghav to stretch as an actor and made both audiences and filmmakers take notice. The guy who once made you laugh was now giving you goosebumps — and doing it with equal ease. But for Raghav, KILL wasn’t about switching lanes. It was about expanding the road. It opened up a space for him to experiment, to keep things unpredictable, and to chase characters that challenge and excite him.

A year later, that same hunger to evolve is driving his next chapter — one that’s set to surprise once again, but this time in a very different way. Because if KILL taught Raghav anything, it’s this: the best part of being an actor is when no one sees you coming.