‘Kill’ director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says he doesn’t portray violence as a part of bravado

Mumbai, July 14 Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has been garnering praise from all quarters for the portrayal of violence in his recently released movie 'Kill'. Unlike ‘Animal’, the violence in his film is receiving appreciation for its thoughtful depiction rather than mere sensationalism.

Nikhil spoke with IANS and shared how the portrayal of violence was well thought out.

“I’m not trying to make violence for someone’s greed or selfishness,” he said.

The director shared that in his narratives, those involved in violence endure significant pain, grief, and loss.

Nikhil told IANS: “Violence, be it at the protagonist’s side or the antagonist’s side, you will end up feeling defeated."

This perspective also resonated in his earlier film, ‘Apurva’, starring Tara Sutaria, where the female protagonist kills those who have abducted her.

The director further mentioned, “I don’t portray violence in film as a part of bravado or through the lens of glorification. Violence has consequences, which are much more ghastly than the reasons for violence. I’m not trying to glamourise violence; rather, I don’t believe in attaching swag to violence."

Nikhil may look at the on-screen violence through a certain lens. But, what about filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, who like to be a little indulgent while portraying violence on screen, case in point being ‘Pulp Fiction’ or ‘Kill Bill 1 and 2’, what is his opinion on filmmakers who like to take this route?

The director said: “Quentin Tarantino is a legendary filmmaker. As a viewer, you get a certain high, and you feel so energised given the experience is so immersive. It’s nearly impossible to not be influenced by his storytelling. Every filmmaker has a voice which grows with time, and that’s what make the platter of stories so delectable. What’s the fun if everyone starts making the same stuff?”

Talking about his biggest influences, Nikhil told IANS: “Not just Tarantino, I have a huge penchant for Shaolin films, Bruce Lee’s work, and Jackie Chan’s movies."

The story of ‘Kill’ had brewed in Nikhil’s mind for nearly two decades, a testament to his enduring passion for creativity.

Reflecting on maintaining objectivity in filmmaking, he stressed the importance of patience.

“I feel patience is something which every filmmaker needs to have. It’s a talent to have because every film has its own journey, and takes its own time to be made.”

He continued, “Even while writing the script, casting, and taking a shot, all you need is patience. Only a lot of patience and hard work will get you the reward."

Nikhil faced personal challenges during the film’s production, suffering a slipped disc just a month before shooting began. Despite the physical pain, he remained dedicated, personally demonstrating action sequences to his team from a nearby bed.

The director told IANS: “Given it’s an action film, I had to brief the actors and the team by showing them what I wanted, and it required body movements."

So, there was a bed next to me, every time I was done explaining to them what I wanted in a sequence, I would come back and lie down on the bed," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor