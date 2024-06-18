'Kill': Lakshya's electrifying Punjabi song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : After unveiling its official trailer, makers of the action thriller 'Kill' featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala released the first song from the film titled 'Kaawaa Kaawaa'.

Composed and written by Shashwat Sachdev, the electrifying Punjabi track features vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Sanj V and Shashwat Sachdev.

Punjabi music with a fusion of pop, 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' features debutant Lakshya packing a punch in an intense fight sequence. The song follows army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races against time aboard a New Delhi-bound train for his true love, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). As the journey unfolds, he faces unexpected challenges.

Sharing her thoughts on the song, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, "A film like KILL, with so much energy and emotion, needed a song to match. Kaawaa Kaawaa is an adrenaline-pumping anthem, complimented by a blend of traditional Punjabi beats. The film and lyrics both tell how far one will go, fighting for their love. I'm truly grateful to Shashwat, Sudhir, and Sanj our hero's war chant"

Producer Karan Johar added, 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' is one of my favourite songs from the film. It's intense and gets you moving right away. Shashwat, Sudhir and Sanj have really brought the song to life with a mix of Punjabi and pop. I can't wait for people to hear and enjoy it."

Adding to the same, lyricist and music composer Shashwat Sachdev stated, "It has been an honour to compose music for this film. I'm grateful to the makers for their trust in me. Collaborating with Sudhir and Sanj has been fantasticthey're both very talented. Together, we've created a new-age Punjabi anthem infused with elements of pop and looking forward to everyone's response to it."

Lakshya left no stone unturned to surprise the audience with his violent avatar in his debut film.

Recently, makers have unveiled the trailer.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor