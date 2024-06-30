Kill: Rekha Bhardwaj lends her voice to 'Nikat' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her voice to the 'Nikat' track from Lakshya-starrer 'Kill'.

'Nikat' is a love ballad featuring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. The song illustrates how love leaves such a profound impression that one desires nothing more than to be near their beloved, conveying the sentiment that there is no escape once you are in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha (@rekha_bhardwaj)

On giving her vocals, Rekha Bhardwaj said, "Kill is a special film, not only for the acclaim it has received ahead of its release but also for its unconventional storyline. 'Nikat' is more than just a song; it is an emotion, a source of nourishment, and a powerful surge of energy. We hope it transcends boundaries and touches hearts with its profound emotional quotient and vitality that have been put through vocals."

Lyricist Siddhant Kaushal explains, "'Nikat' is about the profound feeling of wanting to be near someone you love. We aimed to create a song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the gravity of love, and we hope the audiences can resonate with the same feeling."

Composer Haroon Gavin also opened up about the making of the track.

"Collaborating with Rekha ji on 'Nikat' was a deeply enriching experience. Our aim was to craft music that would resonate with listeners on a profound level, capturing moments of intimacy and reflection through melody and lyricism. Rekha ji's evocative voice, with its nuances and subtle pauses ('thaharaav'), became an integral part of the narrative we sought to create. It was a journey where every piece of the puzzle effortlessly came together, and I look forward to sharing this musical story with the world," Haroon said.

'Kill' is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024. It also stars Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor