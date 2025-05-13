'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor Samuel French passes away at 45

Washington [US], May 13 : Actor Samuel French, who appeared in 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Fear the Walking Dead', and 'Texas Rising' has passed away. He was 45.

He died in Waco, Texas, following a year-long battle with cancer.

French was born on January 26, 1980, and his family relocated to Clifton, Texas, when he was three. He graduated from high school there before moving to Austin and, eventually, Dallas, where he earned early acting credits as "Ben" on shows like "Texas Rising" and "Fear the Walking Dead. " He also acted in films like "Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing," "The Pro Bono Watchman," and the 2024 crime thriller "Blood Dried Hands," reported Variety.

His final performance was as Detective Bernard Crooke in the crime drama/thriller "Towpath," written and directed by Paul Sinacore. "Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor," Sinacore said in a statement on Instagram. "Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision. 'Towpath' wouldn't exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film. Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame unfiltered, fearless, and alive," as per the outlet.

"He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever. My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness," reported Variety.

He was also seen in 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles. The film takes place at the turn of the 20th century when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

French is survived by his daughter Madison and her mother Melinda Acosta; as well as French's parents Thomas and Evelyn; and his brothers Andy and Danny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor