Kim Cattrall's return to 'SATC' franchise dismissed by Sarah Jessica Parker

Hollywood actor Sarah Jessica Parker has recently dismissed Kim Cattrall's return to 'Sex and the City' franchise.

For years when rumours of a 'SATC' revival swirled, Cattrall, who was one of the stars of the original series and its two films, insisted she would never reprise her role as Samantha, according to Fox News.

Due to her desire to put the franchise to bed, Cattrall and Parker were embroiled in a public feud for quite some time. Hence, when the show was revived via HBO Max's 'And Just Like That...', news broke that Cattrall, wouldn't be involved, and it seems Parker, isn't very interested in that changing in the future.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Emmy winner was asked whether she'd be fine with Cattrall returning should Cattrall suddenly change her mind.

Parker said, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared. I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

The actor along with 'And Just Like That...' writer Michael Patrick King also revealed that Cattrall was never approached to appear in the show because she'd previously expressed so much disinterest in appearing in such a reboot.

"We didn't go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn't do the movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us," Parker explained.

King also told the outlet that Cattrall was never approached "because she's said what she had said" and that he has "no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."

King said that the reboot explained Samantha's absence through a falling out between Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw when she moved to another country, which was an attempt to "respect the legacy" of Samantha.

"There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think it was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it, which was necessary and important for people that loved her," said Parker.

