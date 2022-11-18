Kim Jung Kook, Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

BTS' K-pop superstar Kim Jung Kook, American musical group Black Eyed Peas, Indian actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and others will perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 ahead of the first game between Qatar and Ecuador as the tournament kicks off. The opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup will take place at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the opening clash between Qatar versus Ecuador. At the same venue the ball will be kicked of the first game of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador as the tournament kicks off. Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 60,000 people. The stadium was opened in November 2021.

Nora Fatehi will also feature on FIFA’s single “Light The World”, the latest release of the FIFA World Cup 2022 official soundtrack. UK singer Dua Lipa denied reports of her performing at the ceremony.Meanwhile, singer Rod Stewart declined the offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar, as per media reports. "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago," Stewart said while speaking to The Sunday Times. "I turned it down. It's not right to go," he added. Last FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018 where popular personalities like Will Smith, Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina held their performances.