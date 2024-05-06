Kim Kardashian booed at Tom Brady roast

Los Angeles [US], May 6 : Kim Kardashian received mixed responses from the audience at the Tom Brady roast on Sunday night, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

During the comedy special at the Kia Forum, Kevin Hart introduced the entrepreneur and reality TV star to deliver a toast.

Initially greeted with applause, she acknowledged the reception with a "thank you."

However, the cheers soon turned into boos, prompting Kardashian to pause and react with a brief look. "All right, all right, all right," she responded with a chuckle.

Offscreen, Hart could be heard saying, "Whoa, whoa."

The boos quieted down, and Kardashian began her comedy routine.

Addressing past rumours about her relationship with Brady, she remarked, "I know there were some rumours that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release a tape."

"But I do know it would never work out," pointing to Brady's athletic background, strong cheekbones, and "silky hair."

"You remind me too much of my stepdad now," she quipped of Caitlyn Jenner.

"Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you. But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players," she joked of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was on O.J. Simpson's defense team during the latter's murder trial, she added.

When Brady later appeared on stage, he swiftly made a joke about Kardashian's former spouse, Kanye West.

"Thank you so much for being here," he told her. "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad."

The anticipated event, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," was a highlight of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, streamed live. The platform proudly promoted it as the first-ever live and unedited roast to be televised. The festivities took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor