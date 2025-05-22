Kim Kardashian graduates law school after 6 years

Washington [US], May 22 : American media personality Kim Kardashian recently announced that she has graduated from law school after six years of legal training.

In order to mark her academic milestone, she threw a small commencement ceremony with family and friendsincluding sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, as well as pal Van Jonescomplete with place settings made from her old study notes, according to E! News.

"All of you guys have been on this journey with me," Kim began in her speech, which was shared on Instagram Stories. "It did start with Van and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up."

The 44-year-old admitted that she was "dumbfounded" by the status of the judicial system at the time, so she began researching criminal justice reform. As a result, she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and took the "baby bar" exam three times before passing it in 2021, marking the end of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law schools.

According to various sources, she also took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, which is a required step towards becoming a registered lawyer.

According to Kim's legal mentor, who also spoke at her graduation, the SKIMS mogul studied "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years," according to E! News.

"That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study," she noted. "That's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others," as per the outlet.

However, Kim's legal journey isn't over quite yet. In order to become a practicing attorney, she'll still need to pass the California Bar Exam, which is given every year in February and July, per the State Bar of California, according to E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor