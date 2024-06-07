Kim Kardashian has breakdown after hiding from kids during work call

Los Angeles, June 7 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four children, seemed to have had a breakdown after hiding in the bathroom from her kids during a work call.

In an episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim had a tough time balancing her work with caring for her children Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North, whom she has with her former husband and rapper Kanye West, reports people.com.

While going for her jury duty, Kim speaks about how chaotic her household was that day.

"Oh my God. No, what I wanted to say was that I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked. And I was just like, 'I can't believe this.' I mean, I can believe it'."

"I'm open to anything at this point because I can't live like this. I ran out of patience and that's what my superpower was, being calm and patient," she added.

She then says that she wants to try to be more strict like her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"Sometimes it gets just a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloé but I don't know why I have a hard time just saying, 'No is no.' I think I also don't want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way."

"They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so that I'm like, 'Stop, stop. Sure. Take your iPad, you know, just stop,' " Kim revealed.

"I just have to be like, 'I don't care if you're gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone. The answer is no."

Kim then shared that parenting often takes an emotional toll on her.

"Managing four kids in a household when they're like, not getting along and they all want different things. And I'm only one person," Kim shared.

"This always shuts them up. I always say, 'Okay guys, do you want me to just cut myself in half or in fours and a part will go with you, a part would go with you,' and they look at me like, 'No, don't ever do that'!"

"And I'm like, 'Well, that's the only option if you all want me at the exact same time, you've got to chill. I'll put everyone to bed at a different time. We have to space this out," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor