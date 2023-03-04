Kim Kardashian is ready to date again, but not a celebrity

Los Angeles, March 4 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is ready to date again but has told her friends she doesn't want a relationship with a celebrity.

The 42-year-old mother of four has asked friends to set her up, but insisted she doesn't want to date any celebrities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again. She took a breather after Pete (Davidson), but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.

"Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too."

Thrice-married Kim recently revealed she is open to having more kids and remarrying one day.

She said: "I am. I am (such a romantic). I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna -

"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real (one) - the first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and see that that was okay."

"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time - and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

