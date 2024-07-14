Kim Kardashian opts for Gaurav Gupta's ensemble for day 2 wedding celebrations of Anant-Radhika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Global sensation Kim Kardashian displayed fashion goals at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Notably, the American reality TV star chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions.

After making stylish appearance in Manish Malhotra's red saree at the wedding day of Anant and Radhika and Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga at the couple's Aashirwad ceremony, Kim then changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired red attire decked with emerald jewels on Day 2. Created by Gaurav Gupta, the three-piece creation featured a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline.

Take a look at her look from day 2 of Ambani wedding. The images and videos were shared by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9YMwg7N2vC/?hl=en&img_index=1

Kim also had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with other several Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh.

Kim was accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian during her first visit to India.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9Y8r0dRNcE/?img_index=1

Kim also uploaded a video clip of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall.

"Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister

Earlier on Sunday both sisters were bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Flanked by their staff, security detail and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, as per the viral videos.

International figures such as singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor