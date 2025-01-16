Kim Kardashian pens sweet birthday wish for ‘soul' daughter Chicago on her 7th birthday

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Reality star Kim Kardashian is celebrating the birthday of her daughter. Recently, she marked her daughter Chicago’s 7th birthday by penning a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

“My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today”, Kardashian wrote alongside a carousel of selfies of the mother and daughter duo. “You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi”.

The photos show ‘The Kardashians’ star, who shares Chicago, daughter North, 11, son Saint, 9, son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, 47 sticking her tongue out, reports ‘People’ magazine.

It also included pictures of them pouting her lips as she posed for photos with the birthday girl.

As per ‘People’, Kardashian then reposted a fan page’s collage of photos of herself and Chicago on her Instagram Stories. Grandma Kris Jenner also expressed her love for Chicago on her birthday by writing an emotional message.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are seven”, her caption read alongside a carousel of photos of the little girl. “You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love”.

Jenner, 69, added, “Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you.” “I’m so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are”, the momager continued. “You’re the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you. I love you more than words can say, my angel pie @kimkardashian”.

The images included a snap from Chicago's Bratz-themed birthday party last year, as well as photos of herself with her mom, grandmother, aunt Khloe Kardashian and cousins.

