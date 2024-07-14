Kim Kardashian reacts to 'Kimolika, Khloena' meme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Global icon Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of social media chatter after sharing a playful moment from her Mumbai visit for the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.

The reality TV star, along with her sister Khloe Kardashian, has been embracing Indian culture and fashion during their stay in the city.

Kim, known for her glamorous appearances, has been dazzling fans with her traditional Indian attire.

After stunning in a red saree designed by Manish Malhotra on the first day of festivities, Kim and Khloe opted for another desi look for the 'Shubh Ashirvad' ceremony.

As they stepped out of their hotel in Colaba, paparazzi greeted them with cheers, dubbing them 'Kimolika and Khloena' in a playful nod to the popular Indian television character Komolika.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kim reacted with a humorous "Lol" and a tongue-out emoticon, sparking speculation among fans whether she noticed the quirky nickname or not.

The video quickly became viral, showcasing the sisters' enthusiasm for their Mumbai experience.

Earlier, Kim had shared glimpses of her wedding attire, a shimmering red saree paired with a matching bralette blouse adorned with tassel detailing, complemented by sparkling diamonds.

Her Instagram updates also featured their adventurous ride in an autorickshaw through Mumbai's bustling streets.

Kim also had a memorable encounter with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been a star-studded affair, drawing international celebrities and dignitaries from Bollywood and beyond.

The celebrations, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, continue with the upcoming 'Mangal Utsav' reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor