Kim Kardashian reveals ex-husband Kanye West once bought and sold five Lamborghinis during an "episode"

Los Angeles [US], October 15 : Kim Kardashian has offered a rare insight into the circumstances that led to her separation from rapper Kanye West. It has been nearly three years since the Skims creator got divorced from West.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Kim Kardashian shared that she had to deal with a lot of things in their marriage.

"I didn't like the feeling of someone talking badly about my kids' grandmother, aunts, and all of those feelings. If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together," she said, as quoted by E! News.

Kim recalled an incident when Kanye West, who in 2016 shared about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, bought and gave away five Lamborghinis during what she described as a mental health episode.

"I'd come home and they'd all be gone. Then I'd come home again and at a different point, we'd have five more Lamborghinis and then I'd wake up in another episode and they'd all be gone again. I didn't know what you're going to get when you wake up and that's a really unsettling feeling. The lack of stability was a big thing," she added.

Kim Kardashian, who shares four kids - North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West - with West, shared that she didn't feel "emotionally or financially" safe during those times in their marriage.

She went on to emphasise how difficult it became to navigate the phase as his wife.

"You want to be super supportive, and you want to help figure that out. But when someone isn't willing to make changes that would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic," Kim said, as per E! News.

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

