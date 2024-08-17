Kim Kardashian says her BTS pictures are ‘not like other girls’

Los Angeles, Aug 17 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken a dig at “other girls” over behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures and said that her’s is “very cutsie, mindful and demure.”

Kim took to Instagram, where she shared a string of BTS images from the photoshoot of her label’s holiday collection.

“See the way I take my BTS pictures… Very cutsie, very mindful, very demure… Not like the other girls,” she wrote as the caption.

Kim, who was named as the Most Powerful Women in 2023 by Fortune magazine and 2015's 100 most influential people by Time magazine, founded her label in 2019.

Earlier this week, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” stars confirmed her relationship status and said she is single.

Kim also shared that her children are setting her up and that they want her to pair up with basketball players while some want her to date streamers.

She told the chat show host Jimmy Fallon, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up, like they are ready now. And, I’m not. They’re so particular, they come home (from school) and make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. And then, some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They try to sneakily set me up, and I’m like, “Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now”.

Kim Kardashian was earlier dating comedian Pete Davidson. Prior to that, she was married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She filed for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage on February 19, 2021, and in 2022, the two reached a settlement.

Kanye’s erratic behaviour and his vocal support for former US President Donald Trump in 2016 put a strain on their relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor