Kim Kardashian shares challenges in portraying emotions on screen due to botox

Washington [US], June 23 : Kim Kardashian opened up about the impact of Botox on her acting aspirations during the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' shedding light on the challenges she faces in portraying emotions on screen.

Kardashian humorously discussed the difficulties of emoting while having Botox injections.

"You need less Botox for more emotions, and I don't have it," she quipped to her friends during a candid conversation about her acting career on the June 20 episode of 'The Kardashians,' as per E! News.

The reality TV star acknowledged the complexities of taking on emotionally demanding roles, citing her appearance in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' as a noteworthy experience.

Despite her reservations, Kardashian expressed a tentative interest in pursuing acting further but emphasised her reluctance to undergo extreme physical transformations for roles.

"I'm not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million. That's just not where I need to be," she remarked, according to People magazine.

Reflecting on her future ambitions, Kardashian revealed her "10-year plan" to establish herself on the big screen, aiming to take on a movie role annually.

"I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me. And then I'll take some time off," she shared in a confessional on the show.

While Kardashian hadn't originally envisioned an acting career, she disclosed a dream role that excites her.

"I really love the idea of being a female 007," she enthused, hinting at her desire to portray a gender-swapped version of the iconic James Bond character. "Bond Boys with a female 007? That would be epic."

'The Kardashians' continues to air new episodes on Hulu every Thursday.

