Kim Kardashian shares pics from daughter Chicago's lavish birthday bash

Washington [US], January 27 : Kim Kardashian is often seen hosting grand birthday parties for her kids, and her daughter Chicago's 7th birthday was no different.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder gave fans a glimpse of the cowgirl-themed birthday bash by sharing photos and videos.

Chicago looked adorable in her outfit, which featured a white tassel shirt, a white cowboy hat, and beige tasseled pants. Her look was personalized with 'Chicago West' written in sparkling diamante on the back of her shirt. Kardashian shared a clip of Chicago's outfit set to Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em."

The celebration was all about cowboy vibes. Chicago's younger brother, Psalm, 5, wore a checked shirt and leather waistcoat, while their cousin Tatum, 2, the son of Khloe Kardashian, rocked a double denim outfit.

Kim joined the fun as she wore an all-black leather outfit with a cowboy hat, unbuttoned shirt, western belt, and blue jeans under a pair of chaps. She posted mirror selfies of her Western-inspired look.

The party decor matched the theme perfectly. A long table was covered with a pink gingham cloth and decorated with cowboy boots and vases of pink and white flowers. Hay bales, covered in pink gingham, served as seating for the guests.

Chicago's birthday cake also stood out, featuring a pink and white cowboy boot, a western belt, and 'Chi' written in pink rope. The personalized details added a special touch to the celebration.

Kim shares her four childrenNorth, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5with her ex-husband Kanye West.

