Kim Kardashian Shares Selfie With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Kardashian Sisters Leave for US After Attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding (See Post)

American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian left for the US on Sunday morning after attending the wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Flanked by their staff, security detail and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim -- who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, according to videos doing social media rounds. Both were dressed in monochrome athleisure.

They reached the Mumbai airport in Kalina area in two white luxury cars. With several umbrellas at ready, their security personnel were able to shield Kim and Khloe from the photographers and videographers waiting outside in the rain to catch a glimpse of the duo.

The Kardashian sisters, who arrived in India early Friday morning, ended their first visit to the country on a high as among the most influential international guests at the grand Ambani wedding festivities. Hours ago, Kim shared a selfie with Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds on Saturday night.





"Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. Kim also uploaded a video clip of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall.

"Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister. Khloe also shared an Instagram post before flying out. "I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie," she wrote.