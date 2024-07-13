Kim Kardashian stuns in embellished lehenga, sis Khloe looks gorgeous in pink attire at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian turned heads with their stylish entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

The global stars opted for traditional outfits for the ceremony. Kim opted for a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble while Khloe exuded equally regal vibes in a lehenga with silver work. Her blouse featured pearl sleeves that added glamour quotient to her look.

Celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani shared the video on Instagram stories. In the clip, Kim Kardashian can be seen walking towards her car with her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe opted to wear sarees for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on Friday.

Kim chose a shimmery red saree teamed with a matching bralette blouse. Tassel detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse definitely amped up her outfit.

Earlier on Friday, Kim and Khloe stepped out and enjoyed an autorickshaw ride in India's film city.

Khloe shared a candid video on her Instagram, where the sisters, adorned with traditional tikka on their foreheads and dressed in Western attire, playfully documented their auto adventure.In the video clip, Khloe is heard saying, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," as the camera captures their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape.

The light-hearted moment concludes with Kim, famed for her signature pout, posing for the camera amidst laughter and enjoyment.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony is being attended by a number of celebrities and eminent personalities.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, veteran actor Jeetendra, actor Tusshar Kapoor film producer Ekta Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor were among B-town celebs graced the ceremony.

Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were among those present.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

