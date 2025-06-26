Kim Kardashian to star in live-action 'Bratz' film

Washington [US], June 26 : Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action film based on the popular Bratz fashion doll toy line.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being developed by Amazon MGM, with Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick penning the script.

The Bratz toy line, launched in 2001, has reportedly sold over 200 million dolls worldwide. A previous live-action film adaptation, released in 2007, underperformed at the box office.

Despite this, the brand remains popular, and the new film aims to bring the characters to life for a modern audience.

Kardashian has been busy with various projects, including her recent appearance in the 12th season of American Horror Story.

She is currently filming Ryan Murphy's Hulu legal drama series 'All's Fair', which she also produces. Additionally, she is set to star and produce the forthcoming Netflix comedy movie 'The 5th Wheel'.

Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are writing the script for the live-action Bratz film. Polinger has marked his writing and directorial debut with 'The Plague', which screened at Cannes earlier this year.

McKendrick is also set to write, direct, and star in the feature film Fangs, alongside Toni Collette and Joel Edgerton.

