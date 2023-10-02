Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady gets into bidding war at Jay-Z's blackjack party

Washington, D.C [US], October 2 : Famous American football quarterback Tom Brady and American media celebrity Kim Kardashian reconnected on Saturday at Jay-Z and Meek Mill's VIP blackjack party in Atlantic City, Page Six reported.

After a private dinner and auction, the couple was seen discreetly speaking and laughing.

Despite accusations of them being flirtatious at prior gatherings, their interactions over the weekend appeared cordial, according to one insider.

Brady and Kardashian both played blackjack in the USD 100,000 buy-in tournament for the nonprofit Reform Alliance.

The pair sat on different sides of the private event room and did not contact during the game.

Brady sat next to Bill Gates' daughter, Phoebe Gates, while Kardashian sat with comedian Kevin Hart, former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Jalen Rose, and NFL player Dez Bryant.

The event was a benefit for the Reform Alliance, which Jay-Z co-founded in 2019 with Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and others.

Later, Brady and Kardashian each bid USD 2 million on George Condo paintings.

The insider said Brady and Kardashian had a lengthy conversation in the casino's ballroom after the auction, which was emceed by Hart.

They later went their separate ways. Kardashian was seen leaving at about 1 am with Anthony. Brady attended the celebration, as per Page Six.

Brady has recently been linked to model Irina Shayk. He arrived alone at the blackjack party and was seen in a sea of ladies at an afterparty vying for his attention, according to spies.

Kardashian has been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who was not only present at the gala but also at Rubin's summer party.

Over the summer, there were rumours that Brady and Kardashian had flirted at a star-studded "white party" in the Hamptons hosted by Reform Alliance board member Rubin.

