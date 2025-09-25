Kim Kardashian’s mom once set her up on a date, but told her it was a job interview

Los Angeles, Sep 25 Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared an interesting incident, and it involves her mother, Kris Jenner’s match-making skills.

Kim Kardashian revealed how her mom, 69, once set her up on a blind date but told her it was a job interview, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sharing that the date was before the family’s original reality show, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, was on the air, Kardashian told host Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, that the guy was a “TV executive”.

She went on, “She told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date. And so I pull up and I go and I’m talking about what I want to do and I had a resume on me”.

As per ‘People’, as Fallon, 51, burst out laughing and buried his head in his hands, Kardashian continued, “I don’t think she thought I’d be so prepared to bring a resume”.

The mom of four went on to share that she “realised what was up” five minutes into the date and put the resume back in her purse. “I was like, ‘I’m going to kill you’”, Kardashian added, referencing Jenner, who was sat in the audience.

“Did the date not … no chemistry?” Fallon then asked. “No”, Kardashian said. “I don’t think he ever knew until like years and years later”.

Fallon went on to ask Jenner what feedback she got from the date. “He totally knew because he was also an Emmy Award-winning”, Jenner said as Kardashian chimed in, “Mom, can you stop?”

“No, I’m not going to say his name, but he said, ‘Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?’”.

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, who was sitting next to their mom, then scoffed and pulled a face.

