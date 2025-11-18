Kind of her to say that, says Rana Daggubatti in response to Bhagyashree Borse's post praising him

Chennai, Nov 18 Popular actor Rana Daggubatti, who played a pivotal role in director Selvamani Selvaraj's critically acclaimed period drama, 'Kaantha', has now reacted to actress Bhagyashrii's recent post in which she had called him a true friend and a "gem of a person."

When IANS drew Rana Daggubatti's attention to Baghyashrii's post, the actor, talking exclusively to IANS, said, "First, it was very kind of her to say that. Bhagyashrii was so sincere and it's hard for somebody to just move away from (their place). She was from Bombay. We said you will have to learn Tamil if you have to be in the film and she stayed here for six months (to learn Tamil) and that doesn't happen in today's time."

The actor continued, "The sincerity that she has been with, I think, is extraordinary. You can see it in the film. See, we were also very nervous in the beginning, you know, I'm saying you have Dulquer, you have Samuthirakani sir and it's nice in writing when you say you want a new girl to match up to them. It was nice to say all that in a scene, but unless the person performs, you don't have it. But I think the first few months, as soon as she started doing the tests, we knew we had found our Kumari."

For the unaware, Bhagyashrii Borse, in a post expressing gratitude to her 'Kaantha' unit, had praised Rana Daggubatti for his helpful nature, calling him her mentor.

The actress, while thanking Rana Daggubatti in her post, had said, "Thank you @ranadaggubati for supporting me from day one. You’re a true friend and a gem of a person, and I am lucky to have you as my mentor in this journey as an actor and without your support and constant guidance, I wouldn’t be able to do it."

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' has been jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. It has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

