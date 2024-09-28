King Charles remembers Maggie Smith as a "national treasure"

London [UK], September 28 : King Charles has expressed his deep sorrow following the passing of renowned British actress Maggie Smith, who died at the age of 89.

The King, alongside Queen Camilla, shared their heartfelt condolences, describing how "deeply saddened" they are by the loss of a beloved figure in the arts.

In a tribute post, King Charles reflected on the significance of Smith's contributions to the entertainment industry, noting that her death marks "the closure of a chapter for the national treasure that Smith was."

He continued, "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage."

A message of condolence from His Majesty The King following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/SiKw8EEHva— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2024

The King also reminisced about meeting Dame Maggie at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016, when he was still Prince Charles.

He included a photo from their encounter at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in his tribute.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes began to flood social media from fans and colleagues alike.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer honoured Smith, calling her a "true national treasure," while numerous Hollywood stars and admirers celebrated her remarkable career and enduring charm.

Smith's passing was confirmed by her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who noted that she died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, according to Deadline.

Her illustrious career spanned films, television series, and theatrical productions, making her an iconic figure in the arts.

Notable roles include Professor McGonagall in the 'Harry Potter' series and her performances in 'Downton Abbey', 'The Miracle Club', and others.

Over her career, Smith was nominated for four other Oscars, including for her work in Travels With My Aunt (1972), Othello (1965), A Room With a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001). Her performances ranged from tragedy to comedy, showcasing her incredible versatility as an actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor