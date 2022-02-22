King of Hearts: Ayush Saxena is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Feb 22 Actor Ayush Saxena known for featuring in television shows like 'Rudrakaal' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', enjoys playing comic characters.

He says: "As an actor I'm always open to essaying different characters that are challenging and promising, be it a positive or a negative role. But personally I really enjoy portraying comedy roles in the show. I want to make my audience laugh and overcome their stress while watching me. I want them to fall in love with my on screen character."

Ayush also featured in Bollywood movie 'Khajoor Pe Atke'. He shares his memorable experience while playing a romantic role.

"In 'Rudrakaal', I essayed a romantic character Vivek. I really enjoyed it. As I'm all inspired by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is the romantic king of our entertainment industry. It was really a memorable experience."

