King, Parmish Verma, Aastha Gill to find India's next singing sensation in reality series 'I-Popstar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : The new music reality series I-Popstar, featuring original compositions by the participating contestants, is set to stream from October 18.

The music reality show will be judged by King, Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari, and Parmish Verma, who will guide contestants, evaluate their performances, and encourage them to push beyond their creative limits.

According to the press note, the show brings together 12 budding musicians from across the country, performing Pop, Rap, EDM, Rock, and R&B, infused with regional flavours from Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.

Over six weeks, 25 contestants will battle it out through auditions, with 12 making it to the Gala Rounds to win the trophy of India's first I-Popstar.

The show is set to stream on Amazon MX Player. The platform also shared the series' trailer today.

The mentors shared their excitement about guiding the next generation of Indian musicians, King remarked, "I-POPSTAR is where raw talent meets opportunity. Every contestant brings something special and being able to mentor them as they push boundaries and explore their creativity, originality and a strong audience connect is incredibly rewarding," as quoted by press note.

Aastha Gill added, "What excites me the most about I-POPSTAR is the originality of the music. Every performance feels fresh, full of energy, and packed with new ideas. It's inspiring to watch them grow and connect with the audience," as quoted by a press note.

Aditya Rikhari shared, "I-POPSTAR isn't just a show, it's a journey of learning, experimenting, and growing as an artist. Being part of something that champions creativity and gives space to the next generation of independent voices in India means a lot to me. It also brings back memories of my own journey as an artist and how much this path continues to teach me."

The singer Parmish Verma said, "I-POPSTAR is about expression, experimentation, and most importantly, pushing limits. The contestants are fearless, and it's thrilling to watch them evolve week by week. This show gives them the platform to discover and own their true voice," as quoted by the press note.

