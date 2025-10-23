King reveals the trick behind his growth curve

Mumbai, Oct 23 Singer-songwriter King, who is known for viral hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, and ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others, has shared the trick behind his breakout success and growth.

The singer-songwriter spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the recently released streaming music reality show ‘I-popstar’ where he serves as one of the mentors.

King told IANS, “When you get a chance to enter rooms which are 10 times bigger than your personality, you get to learn. A person like me learns from it. When in a room, people are bigger than you, then your mind subconsciously starts upping the ante to fit in or be at par with them. And, I always make sure how I keep it like that”.

He further mentioned, “I don't go to useless rooms. I won't go to such rooms where I am the biggest. Where’s the growth in that? I want to go to rooms where there are people bigger than me who I can learn from. That's where the growth happens”.

Earlier, King came up with his EP ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’, and said that he didn’t want to just make something that just fills playlists or climbs charts.

Sharing his thoughts about the album, King had earlier said, "With ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’, I didn’t want to make something that just fills playlists or climbs charts, I wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around”.

The singer-songwriter said that these songs are thoughts he has carried for a long time but never really said out loud.

“They’re not polished confessions, they’re messy, quiet truths about feeling unseen, about growing when no one’s watching, about accepting that not everything has to be big to matter. I called it ‘Shayad Koi Na Sun’e because I knew maybe no one would hear it, and that’s okay. I made this for the moments when you’re honest with yourself, even if the world isn’t listening. If even one person feels a little less alone hearing these songs, then that’s enough for me”.

‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’ picks up the introspective thread of his 2023 EP ‘Shayad Woh Sune’.

