King to Headline YouTube Fan Fest 2024 in Mumbai on 1st August

Music sensation King will be performing the headlining act at YouTube Fan Fest 2024. King will be bringing the curtains down with his chart-topping tunes in Mumbai . This landmark event showcases the creativity and influence of creators from around the globe, promising to be one of the most memorable yet.

King has in a short time emerged as an artist to look out for in the Indian music scene, wooing audiences with his unique blend of genres and energetic performances. Set to perform on his hits like Oops, Saza, Tu aake Dekhle, Pyaar Humaare , Maan meri Jaan.

Earlier this month, King announced his one-of-a-kind ‘Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour.’ spanning across eight cities nationwide, the tour will include stops in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and conclude in Mumbai.