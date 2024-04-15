King to perform in Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Singer Arpan Chandel, aka King, is excited to perform in Bangladesh for the first time.

The 'Maan Meri Jaan' hitmaker will enthrall the audience at the Art & Music Festival on April 18.

Speaking about his maiden performance in Bangladesh, King said in a statement, "I've received countless requests from fans worldwide to perform, and my team and I are committed to reaching every corner of the globe. Bangladesh has been on our radar for quite some time, and I'm thrilled that we can finally make this happen."

King will take centre stage on Day 1 of the Art & Music Festival, which is happening in Dhaka over the course of two days.

King rose to popularity with songs like Tu Aake Dekhle, Let The Eyes Talk, Dracula and many others. He was the first to make it to the top 15 on MTV Hustle and became one of the most sought-after contestants on the show.

