King's 'Kodak' song out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Singer King has come up with a new track 'Kodak' from his album 'Monopoly Moves'.

King collaborated with hip hop duo Seedhe Maut.

Opening about his new release, King in a statement said, "Kodak is special because it brings together different styles and stories. Collaborating with Seedhe Maut allowed us to create something truly unique."

Lyrically, 'KODAK' highlights the storytelling of King and Seedhe Maut. Their verses weave a vivid narrative, painting pictures with words.

Sung, written, and composed by KING and Seedhe Maut, 'Kodak' is now streaming on all music platforms.

Meanwhile, King in May walked the red carpet at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival and won hearts with his style and looks.

On attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, King said, "Cannes. Wow. It wasn't just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, A chance to show the world what Indian music can do. I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry."

King rose to fame after his superhit song Tu Aake Dekhle. He hails from Delhi.

