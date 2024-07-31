Kinshuk Mahajan sheds 10 kilos for his show 'Megha Barsenge'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actor Kinshuk Mahajan lost 10 kg weight for his role in the upcoming TV show 'Megha Barsenge'.

In a press note shared by the Colors team, Kinshuk opened up about his weight loss regimen.

"I'm grateful for the fantastic opportunity to challenge myself and grow with Megha Barsenge. This journey of shedding ten kilos isn't just about looking the part, it's about feeling authentic in Manoj's skin. Every day, I'm pushing myself to new limits in the gym, sweating it out on the treadmill and challenging myself with weight training. But the real test of willpower comes outside the gym.'

He also revealed that he cut out sugar from his diet.

"I've completely cut out sugar from my diet, which isn't easy for someone with a sweet tooth like mine! This transformation is teaching me so much about discipline and dedication. It's not just about the physical changes, but also the mental strength it's building. I'm learning to see food as fuel for my body and performance, rather than just satisfaction for my taste buds. The challenges are real - from dealing with cravings to pushing through tough workouts when my body wants to give up. But the excitement of seeing the gradual changes in my physique and feeling more aligned with Manoj's character keeps me going. I'm sure my commitment to the character will translate on screen," he added.

Neha Rana will be seen essaying the role of Megha in the show.

Excited to essay the role of Megha, Neha Rana earlier said, "When I first read the script, I was instantly drawn to Megha's unbreakable spirit to pick up the pieces and seek answers after being abandoned by her husband. I hope that Megha's story inspires women to view their life as the beginning of a new chapter and not the end of their dreams and aspirations. I can't wait for the audiences to witness Megha's journey of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment."

'Megha Barsenge' will premiere on August 6 on Colors.

