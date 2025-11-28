Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza’s Films Selected for India’s Premier Environmental Film Festival

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s premier platform celebrating cinema with a conscience, will showcase two remarkable films this year, Humans in the Loop, executive produced by Kiran Rao, and Panha, a Marathi short film produced by One India Stories, with Dia Mirza as a key figure in the project.

Panha tells a deeply emotional story of a young boy from a Maharashtrian village whose family’s mango farm faces destruction due to the construction of a bullet train. The short film delicately portrays the tension between development and tradition, exploring themes of displacement, loss, and the unyielding spirit of rural communities.

Meanwhile, Humans in the Loop, a feature film with Kiran Rao as executive producer, delves into the fascinating intersection of artificial intelligence and indigenous wisdom. Through the journey of an Adivasi woman who works as an AI data labeler, the film poses crucial questions about the human cost of technological advancement and the relevance of traditional knowledge in a rapidly digitalizing world.

Anaka, Programming Director and Co-founder of ALT EFF, shared her excitement about featuring these two powerful narratives“At ALT EFF, we believe in showcasing stories that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought about the way we coexist with our environment. Both Panha and Humans in the Loop reflect the diversity of India’s storytelling — one rooted in the soil of our villages, the other in the digital landscapes of the future, yet both carry the same urgent message of balance and empathy.”

Actor, producer, and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, who has long championed sustainability and conservation, spoke about Panha’s inclusion “Panha is a story very close to my heart because it reflects what so many communities across India are experiencing, the delicate struggle between progress and preservation. I’m so grateful that ALT EFF is giving this story a platform to reach audiences who care about the world we are shaping for the next generation.”

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, known for her socially conscious and innovative storytelling, expressed her thoughts on Humans in the Loop “This film speaks to the times we live in, where human intuition and indigenous wisdom are often overlooked in our race toward automation. It’s a reminder that technology should serve humanity, not the other way around. I’m thrilled that ALT EFF, a festival that deeply values such conversations, is showcasing Humans in the Loop this year.”