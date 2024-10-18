Kiran Rao interacts with students at London School of Economics following 'Laapataa Ladies' selection as India's Official Oscar Entry

London [UK], October 18 : Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently visited the London School of Economics (LSE) for a special conversation following the selection of her film 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official Oscar entry.

In conversation with professor Shakuntala Banaji, Professor of Media, Culture and Social Change, and Sanam Arora, Founder and Chairperson of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU), Kiran shared her reflections on pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema and her commitment to social change through film, as per the information received by the team of 'Laapataa Ladies'

During the session, Kiran discussed how Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) tackles themes of identity, empowerment, and sisterhood through a satirical and humorous lens. Held at one of the world's foremost social science institutions, the discussion resonated deeply with students, offering a rare glimpse into Kiran's creative process and her vision for impactful filmmaking.

Speaking about her participation at the event, Kiran Rao said, "I am truly pleased to have had the opportunity to meet and interact with students at the London School of Economics and from universities throughout the UK through NISAU. Their enthusiasm and curiosity were inspiring. The discussion reaffirmed my belief in the transformative power of storytelling to connect communities and spark change."

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

