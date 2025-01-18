Kiren Rijiju congratulates team 'Chandu Champion', Murlikant Petkar on receiving Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 18 : On Friday, Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

The event marked a significant moment in the career of the para-swimmer, who made history in 1972 as India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, took to social media to extend his congratulations to Petkar, while actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan also expressed their joy.

In a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rijiju praised Petkar for his remarkable achievements.

He wrote, "Congratulated @TheAaryanKartik and @teamkabirkhan for making the fantastic film 'Chandu Champion' based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who is now conferred the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2024, in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para-Swimming."

Congratulated @TheAaryanKartik and @teamkabirkhan for making fantastic film "Chandu Champion" based on life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar who is now, conferred Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2024 in recognition of his outstanding achievements in… pic.twitter.com/1rK6RgaM68— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 18, 2025

Rijiju listed Petkar's impressive sporting career, including his gold medals in the 1972 Paralympic Games, the 1970 Commonwealth Paraplegic Games, and the 1982 International FESPIC Games.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who portrayed Petkar in the film Chandu Champion, also took to Instagram to celebrate the athlete's recognition.

Sharing a video from the film alongside real footage of Petkar receiving the award, Aaryan wrote, "From living your incredible life on the big screen to witnessing you receive the Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, it felt surreal."

The actor, who worked closely with Petkar during the film's production, expressed how deeply personal the moment was, writing, "Now our film #ChanduChampion seems to have found its perfect ending... Keep inspiring Sir."

Aaryan further shared his pride at being part of this historic moment, stating, "Feeling so proud to be present in this moment framed in history with you and the honourable president of India... Salute to you and congratulations to all the Arjuna awardees."

Murlikant Petkar's recognition comes after years of tireless efforts to raise awareness about athletes with disabilities.

Speaking to ANI, Petkar credited producer Sajid Nadiadwala for helping bring his story to the forefront.

"These awards are declared due to Sajid Nadiadwala because no one gives such a big honour to handicaps. I am getting recognized in the world because of him," he shared.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey as a para-athlete and military veteran, Petkar added, "This award is a testament to the support I received from the Government of India, Maharashtra State, Rotary Clubs, and many others who believed in me and helped me elevate the recognition of athletes with disabilities."

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who directed Chandu Champion, also expressed his happiness over the honour. Khan acknowledged Petkar's long journey toward recognition, stating, "I am so glad that after over 50 years, he's getting the recognition which he deserved."

Murlikant Petkar's life story is nothing short of inspiring. A proud member of the Indian Army, he sustained nine bullet wounds during the 1965 war with Pakistan but chose not to give up.

Instead, he turned to sports and eventually made history in 1972 when he became India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Kartik Aaryan, reflecting on his experience working with Petkar for the film, expressed his admiration, and said, "Murlikant sir's sportsmanship and headstrong attitude are unmatched... Hearing about this honour is the best way to start the year."

