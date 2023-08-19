Kirron Kher recalls working with Yash Chopra in 'Veer Zaara’, says, it's one of her personal favourites among all his filmography

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Veteran actor Kirron Kher recalled working with late filmmaker Yash Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama film 'Veer Zaara’ on the talent-based reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’.

The actor, who is seen among the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Badshah went down memory lane after looking at the performance by Farhan Sabir and orchestra on the qawwali, 'Aaya Tere Dar Par’ from the movie.

Kher said, "It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film 'Veer Zaara,' and it deeply touched my heart. It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography.”

‘Veer-Zaara’ is a romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It also featured Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

The movie revolves around an emotional love story of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, played by SRK and Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician, essayed by Zinta. The film was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

